Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), Antar Singh Arya, along with Commission Members Dr Asha Lakra, Athothu Hussain, and Nirupam Chakma, visited Siaha today to assess tribal welfare and development in the region.

The high-level delegation was warmly received at Siaha Helipad around 2:30 PM by local officials. A felicitation programme was organised at the CEM Bungalow, where Deputy Chief Executive Member (Dy CEM) of the Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC), Shri S Lalremthanga, extended a heartfelt welcome and appealed to the Commission to address the developmental needs of the southernmost district of Mizoram.

Deputy Commissioner VL Hruaizela Khiangte also welcomed the delegation, appreciating the Commission’s continued commitment to tribal upliftment. He presented a brief profile of Siaha and lauded NCST’s outreach to remote tribal regions.

In his address, NCST Chairman Antar Singh Arya commended the local leaders for their efforts in organising the event and reiterated that the Commission is dedicated to ensuring the all-round development of tribals across the country.



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He emphasised that both the Prime Minister and President attach great importance to tribal welfare and that the government is actively working to improve the quality of life for indigenous communities.

Acknowledging the vision of former leaders who championed the creation of Autonomous District Councils, Arya praised their role in preserving the Mara community’s unique culture and traditions. He encouraged all present to continue working with honesty and commitment to bring progress to the region.

Speaking directly to students in attendance, Arya urged them to study diligently, reminding them that they are the future leaders of the country.

As a symbolic gesture, the NCST Chairman planted a Cherry Blossom sapling under a Prime Ministerial scheme dedicated to maternal honor. This was followed by an interaction session with leaders of NGOs and representatives from both the MADC and Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC).

The delegation returned to Aizawl later in the evening, concluding a significant visit aimed at strengthening tribal governance and development in Siaha.