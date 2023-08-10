The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in Mizoram, a partner of the NDA, will back the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition against the BJP-led government at the Centre, Lok Sabha MP C Lalrosanga said on August 10.

Lalrosanga speaking to the media said that he will vote in favour of the no-confidence motion over the Manipur government and the Centre's "failure to handle" the ethnic violence in the neighbouring state.

"I will back the opposition's no-confidence motion. It is not because I support the Congress or (want to) go against the BJP, but to show our outright distress and opposition to the complete failure of the governments, especially the Manipur government, in handling the situation," he said.



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The MNF is deeply hurt over the condition of the Zo ethnic people in strife-torn Manipur, he added.

Lalrosanga further stated that he discussed the issue with party president Zoramthanga, the chief minister of Mizoram, and other leaders and they agreed to back the no-confidence motion.

MNF Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena, who has been vocal on the Manipur issue, also said that he will continue to raise his voice in Parliament against the government's handling of the situation.

The voting on the motion in Lok Sabha is likely to be held after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives his reply on it, Lalrosanga said.

This is the second time that PM Modi is facing a no-confidence motion.