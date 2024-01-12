In a press statement released by the apex body of Mizoram NGOs, the Central YMA Executive Committee expressed its opposition to the recent decision by the Indian Government to abolish the Free Movement Regime (FMR) on the India-Myanmar border.

The India-Myanmar border crossing, spanning 16 km, currently allows movement without the requirement of a visa.

The Free Movement Regime (FMR) has played a crucial role in maintaining the ethnic and cultural linkages between the Mizo people residing on both sides of the border.

Since the Free Movement Regime (FMR) has been instrumental in recognizing and strengthening the brotherhood and integrity of the Mizo people, the proposed abolition of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the implementation of border fencing would have a detrimental effect on these vital ethnic and cultural connections, stated the release.



Also Read: Mizoram: Assam Rifles seize drugs worth Rs 68 crore, two arrested

The Central CYMA stated that this law has facilitated easier interaction and business dealings between people from both sides, even if they belong to different countries. The inhabitants of this region share a common community and ethnicity, and the law was specifically designed to enable visa-free border crossings between India and Myanmar.

The Central CYMA strongly believes that abolishing this law would jeopardize the community and its relationships, and they vehemently oppose such a move.

They further expressed their support for the Mizoram State government in opposing these proposed changes and are prepared to extend our full support in moving against the abolition of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and border fencing.