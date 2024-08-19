The Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, Mizo Photographers' Society (MPS), and Photography Club of Mizoram (PCOM), on August 19 organised the 185th World Photography Day at Vanapa Hall, Aizawl.

Art and Culture Minister Pu C. Lalsawivunga, who graced the occasion as the chief guest emphasised the importance of responsible photography practices, cautioning against the blurring of lines between decency and vulgarity, where everyone has a smartphone and loves taking pictures and posting in social media.

Addressing the attendees, he urged members of MPS and PCOM to set a good example and showcase the pristine beauty of Mizoram and its culture to the world.

The minister cited the iconic "Napalm Girl" photograph as an example of the powerful impact photography can have and encouraged photographers to capture the beauty of Mizoram and its people through their lenses and share it with the world.

The programme was presided over by Pu Zoramchhana, President of MPS and Pu H. Lalchhanhima, General Secretary of MPS gave detailed reports.

As per the GS’ report, a photography competition was held and 97 photographers submitted 468 photographs.



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The top 100 photographs were exhibited, and prizes were awarded in three categories: One Earth, Colour, and Monochrome.

Winners received trophies, certificates, and prize money, with consolation prizes awarded to five participants in each category.

Under the 'One Earth' category, the first prize was awarded to Lalhlunmawia Hauchhum, the second prize to Lalrinnungi, and R. Lalnunchhana achieved the third prize.

Under the 'Colour' category, the first prize was awarded to Lalnunthara, second to K. Lalhmangaihzuala and Laltanpuia Ngente won the third prize.

Under the 'Monochrome' category, Jephtha Lalrammuana won the first prize and PC Malsawmzuala won the second prize. The third prize was awarded to Isak Roluahpuia.

Pu Pratap Chhetri, Deputy Director of I&PR Department, encouraged photographers to use their talents to promote Mizoram's culture and beauty globally.

A workshop was held in the afternoon, conducted by Pu Malsawmtluanga Vangchhia and Pi Laldintluangi Tochhawng.

As part of the World Photography Day celebrations, a photo exhibition-cum- sale will be held from August 19-21, 2024, with photography gear available at discounted rates.