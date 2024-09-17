The CID Special Branch intercepted three vehicles on the outskirts of Aizawl on Monday evening, resulting in the seizure of over Rs 6 crores worth of narcotics.

At approximately 10:00 PM, officers conducted a covert operation at Hualngohmun, leading to the capture of two vehicles. The first vehicle, a Renault Kwid (Registration No. MZ01N-3642), was found to contain 32.013 kg of suspected methamphetamine, valued at Rs 4,14,16,900, and 249 grams of suspected heroin, worth Rs 7,47,000. The driver, Lalthansiama (26) from Khawmawi, Myanmar, was taken into custody.

The second vehicle, a Datsun Redi Go (Registration No. MZ02A-9053), yielded 8.021 kg of suspected methamphetamine, valued at Rs 1,04,27,300, and 565 grams of suspected heroin, valued at Rs 16,95,000. The driver, Zoremmawia, also from Khawmawi and temporarily residing in Muanna Veng, Aizawl, was arrested.

A third vehicle, an i10 Magna (Registration No. MZ01G-5672), which fled from the initial scene, was intercepted at Muanna Veng, Zuangtui, early Tuesday morning. This vehicle was found to contain 2.284 kg of suspected heroin, valued at Rs 68,52,000. While the driver, David from Zokhawthar, evaded capture, a juvenile passenger was apprehended.

The operation resulted in a total seizure of 40.034 kg of suspected methamphetamine, worth Rs 5,20,44,200, and 3.098 kg of suspected heroin, valued at Rs 92,94,000. The arrested individuals and the seized narcotics, amounting to Rs 6,13,38,200, have been handed over to the Special Narcotics Police Station. A criminal case under Special Narcotics PS Case No.36/2024 has been filed, and investigations into the drug network continue.

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