The Mizoram Pig Farmers' Association stated that Mizoram is unable to attain self-sufficiency in pork production due to huge Swine deaths brought on by the African Swine Fever and Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome.

According to the Integrated Sample Survey Report 2023 published by the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Mizoram consumes 4,07,145 kgs of pork every month which amounts to Rs. 16,28,58,000.

The Pig Farmers' Association highlighted that Mizoram has enough pig farms to sustain the state as well as export it to other states, but due to high deaths of pigs in the last 10 years, the farmers have faced huge loss.

In 2013, pig farmers in Mizoram faced devastating loss due to the spread of Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS). The PRRS again reoccurred in 2016 and 2018.

Though many pig farms have been established since, the spread of African Swine Fever since 2021 have led to huge loss among Mizo pig farmers.

Since January of this year, the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department have registered 12887 dead pigs due to African Swine Fever; and 22170 pigs have been culled. The total loss amounts to about Rs.250 crores.

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