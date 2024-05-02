The Mizoram Police, stationed at Bawngkawn PS, in collaboration with the Central YMA Kumpuan Sub-Committee, intercepted 8 trips of arecanuts or supari being transported in 10-wheeler trucks from Champhai through Khawzawl Gate on Thursday morning, May 2.

Two escort vehicles were also detained during the operation.

All the drivers, numbering ten in total, have been transferred to the custody of the Seling Police Outpost.

The Central Young Mizo Association has issued a public appeal for support in their efforts to combat the illegal smuggling of areca nuts and drugs into the state.



Also Read: Mizoram: Assam Rifles seize drugs and areca nuts worth Rs 1.7 crore

In a crusade against smuggling activities, a joint operation between Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Aizawl, with Customs preventive force and Champhai Police recovered a variety of drugs and illegal supari worth 1.7 crores.

The joint forces recovered 8.266 kg of Marijuana worth Rs 8,26,600 lakhs at Zeda Junction of Aizawl’s Zuangtui locality and apprehended a 30-year-old resident of Lungngil, Churachandpur, Manipur named Jangkholal Khongsai.

They also recovered 148 bags of Areca nuts worth Rs. 82,88,000 lakhs in the general area of Zotlang, Champhai and 113 grams of heroin worth Rs. 16,80,000 lakhs between Zote and Ngur villages of Champhai district and apprehended Laldawngkima (42) FROM Aizawl.