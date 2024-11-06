The New Office Building of DIG(Northern Range) at Police Headquarters Complex, Khatla, Aizawl was formally inaugurated on Wednesday by DGP Mizoram Pu Anil Shukla, IPS.

The new building was constructed under the scheme of Special Central Assistance by PWD, Government of Mizoram.

Construction works commenced from 21st July 2022, and were completed on 21st October 2024, well before the target date of completion, i.e., 21st January 2025, with an expenditure ₹2.74 Crores (the sanctioned amount ₹3.2 Crores).



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The building covers a total area of 592 Sq.m, having provision for parking of 3 official vehicles with 12 two-wheelers on the ground floor, MTO & Driver's Room on the first floor; Crime Branch, Establishment, Conference Hall and Police Computer Training Centre on the second floor; and DIG(NR) office room with his Personal Branch and his sub-ordinate officers in the third floor.

The building is also equipped with an underground water tank, fire fighting system with a wet riser system, and fire automatic alarm system.

Mizoram Police expresses deepest appreciation and gratitude to the Government for the support and assistance to the Police Department in giving us new office building, where officials can perform their duties smoothly and effectively.