Mizoram Police have been awarded prestigious Gold Edition 2022 certificates by the United Kingdom-based World Book of Records for the 'dedication and devotion' of its officers.

Mizoram Police tweeted and shared news of awards,

"Finally, we have it in our hands. dedication and devotion of our officers and staff were widely acclaimed and duly recognized," the tweet read.

Finally, we have it in our hands. The dedication and devotion of our officers and staff was widely acclaimed and got duly recognised. Today, Mizoram Police was officially awarded Gold Edition 2022 Certificates by World Book of Records for carrying out biggest mega disposal of pic.twitter.com/hw6DvQiIZL — mizorampolice (@mizorampolice) August 22, 2022

Mizoram Police received the award for carrying out mega disposal of narcotics substances-930.229 Kg of illegal drugs worth INR 23620940245 (International market) and also included for the seizure of the largest consignment of smuggled exotic animals (468 species) to be transported across the border to Myanmar in a single day (i.e 25th May 2022).

The World Book of Records is an organization that catalogs and verifies extraordinary records worldwide. Its primary objective is to record, honor, list and appreciate, authenticate and adjudicate events that can be termed as activities of world standard.

Deputy inspector general (CID) Pu Lalhuliana Fanai, received the certificates on behalf of the Mizoram police force in Madhya, where the ceremony was held.