Anil Shukla, DGP of Mizoram on Monday inaugurated a 'Five days training on sensitization of new criminal laws' at Mizoram Police Headquarters Multipurpose Hall, Aizawl.

The training is organized in collaboration with the Bureau of Police Research and Development after the Central Government's issuing of three gazette notifications informing that the three new criminal laws such as Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) will be effective from July 1, 2024.

In his inaugural speech, Anil Shukla urged all the trainees to understand the three new laws and to further train other officers and staff of their respective units.



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The training is attended by officers from all districts of Mizoram.

Mr. Rajashekhara N IPS, DIG/Dy. Director, BPR&D, Sukumar Gosh, Dy. SP, Central Academy for Police Training, Bhopal and Amalendu Halder, Dy.SP, Central Training Institute, Kolata gave lectures on various topics under the three new laws.

The training will be completed on March 22, 2024. The inauguration function of the training was attended by Senior Police officers.