As the illicit smuggling of exotic animals across border areas is rapidly on the rise, acting on a specific input, the Mizoram Police on Thursday, while on duty at the Vairengte check gate seized and recovered two different exotic wildlife species namely Capybara and Grey Monkey, and arrested two persons in connection with it.

The seized animals were being illegally smuggled by John Lalramnghaka (39) son of Challianbuanga and his companion Lalremruata (20) son of Lalawmpuia, both from Vairengte Village.

It needs mention here that a Maruti Van Reg. No. MZ-05A 4301, used for transporting the animals was also seized by the police.

Earlier, Champhai Police on duty at Chalbawia Junction, Khankawn Police Checkgate seized and recovered a huge number (468) of various exotic wildlife species, being illegally smuggled by Gospel Chanchintha-a (28) s/o Thangalha of Hmunlai, Lawngtlai District and his four accomplices from Zokhawthar, Champhai District.