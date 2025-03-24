In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Mizoram Police seized 4.722 kg of heroin, concealed in 440 soap boxes, valued at over Rs 1.41 crore in the local market.

On the night of March 13, a mobile team from Zokhawthar Police Station intercepted a Champhai-bound taxi (registration number MZ04B 0344) travelling from New Hruaikawn. The vehicle, accompanied by three motorbikes, attempted to flee when questioned by the police but was later apprehended.

The taxi driver, Chhuansawmlala (18) of Khuangphah, and Vanlalhriata (21) of Zokhawthar, along with four other adults and a minor who were on the motorbikes, were taken into custody.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to being involved in drug trafficking. They revealed that they had discarded the heroin down a cliff upon spotting the police patrol. Acting on their confession, authorities recovered the drugs at around 6:30 AM on March 14, approximately 1.5 km from the police duty post.



A case was registered under Zokhawthar PS Case No. 36/25 Dt. 14.03.2025 u/s 21(c)/25/29 ND&PS Act, leading to the arrest of the following individuals:



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* Chhuansawmlala (18) – Son of Paumuanthanga, Khuangphah, Champhai District

* Vanlalhriata (21) – Son of Lalpekruala, Zokhawthar, Taitesena Section

* Zothansanga (20) – Son of Lalpekliana, Zokhawthar, Taitesena Section

* Lallianmawia (19) – Son of Lalhmangaihthanga, Zokhawthar, Khuangchera Section

* Lalmalsawma (21) – Son of Chhunglawma, Zokhawthar, Neuva Section

* Zomuansanga (18) – Son of Rohlira, Bethel Veng, Champhai

* A minor, who was involved in the smuggling, was handed over to the Juvenile Justice Board, Champhai.

Further Arrests in Investigation

As the investigation progressed, police apprehended Henry Lalbiakzinga Chhundeng (34) of Aizawl’s Dinthar locality on March 15. Henry is the owner of the well-known First Cry chain and several other business ventures in Mizoram. His associate, Laltluangzela (28) of Zokhawthar, was also arrested.

Henry, a prominent businessman, had previously received the Star Cement Platinum Winner 2022 award, becoming the first recipient of the honor from Mizoram.

The case remains under investigation as authorities probe further links in the drug network.