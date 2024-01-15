Based on a tip-off, the Mizoram Police confiscated foreign arecanut on the morning of the previous day, January 14 in the Bilkhawthlir area.

A total of 90 bags, loaded onto Truck registration number AS-11-CC-2202, were apprehended, leading to the arrest of both the truck driver and the owner of the illicit goods.

In a similar incident, Serchhip SP and his team intercepted and seized seven trucks transporting foreign Areca nut.



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Responding promptly to received information, Serchhip SP and the team swiftly acted, making arrests near Thentlang at approximately 7:30 pm.

Serchhip SP and his team swiftly responded, reaching the location and apprehending the suspects in the Thentlang area later that evening.