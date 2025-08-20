Mizoram police seize heroin and meth worth over Rs 2.7 crore in two operations

Mizoram Police seized a large quantity of contraband on two consecutive nights in Champhai and Aizawl districts, dealing a major blow to drug trafficking networks operating along the state’s border.

On the night of August 17, personnel of Hnahlan Beat Post under Champhai Police found a suspiciously parked white EECO van (Reg. No. MZ-01-Z-6975) on the outskirts of Hnahlan village. As the police team approached, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled into a nearby jungle.

A search of the van led to the recovery of 240 grams of suspected heroin, valued at approximately ₹17.2 lakh. The heroin, packed into 23 soap cases, had been cleverly concealed inside Crispy Wafer “Milk 4 Stix” packets filled with milk.

A case under sections 21(b)/25 of the ND&PS Act was registered at Champhai Police Station. A follow-up operation led to the arrest of Ahmed Ali (26), son of Abdul Hamit of Nilam Bazar, Karimganj, Assam, at Vapar village in Champhai district. Investigation is ongoing.



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In another major operation on August 18, a joint team from the Special Narcotics Police Station under CID (Crime) and 225 Battalion of the CRPF intercepted a Mahindra Bolero (Reg. No. MZ05-6161) during a raid in the Muallungthu and Hualngohmun areas of Aizawl. On searching the vehicle, officers recovered 7.955 kg of methamphetamine tablets, valued at over ₹1.03 crore, hidden in secret compartments under the rear seat and floorboard of the cargo area.

Two individuals—Shanti Jeeban Chakma (30), of Ulusury, Lawngtlai district, and Brighu Dhan Chakma (31), of Marpara, Mamit district—were arrested in connection with the seizure. Both are currently residents of Aizawl and Lunglei, respectively. A case under sections 22(c)/25/29(1) of the ND&PS Act has been registered at the Special Narcotics Police Station.

Police sources said both cases are under active investigation to trace the larger network involved in smuggling narcotics through Mizoram.