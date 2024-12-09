Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma graced the Opening Ceremony of the 22nd Edition of Mizoram Police Sports Meet 2024 was held on Monday, December 9 at 1st Battalion MAP Playground, Armed Veng, Aizawl.

The Sports Meet is being organized by Mizoram Police Sports & Cultural Control Board (MPS&CCB) with a theme of “Unity through Sports”. Various Districts, Battalions and Units of Mizoram Police have been divided into 12 participating contingents, by combining them based on their geographical locations as under:

1) 1st Battalion MAP, 2) 2nd Battalion MAP, 3) 3rd Battalion MAP, 4) 5th IR Battalion, 5) Northern Range (Kolasib DEF, 1st IR Battalion), 6) Southern Range (Lunglei DEF, Serchhip DEF, Hnahthial DEF, PTS Thenzawl), 7) Central Range (Aizawl DEF, Saitual DEF, Traffic), 8) Chhimtuipui Range (Siaha DEF, Lawngtlai DEF, 3rd IR Battalion), 9) Western Range (Mamit DEF & 4th IR Battalion), 10) North East Range (Champhai DEF, Khawzawl DEF, 2nd IR Battalion), 11) Red Group (MPRO, F&ES, ACB, FSL & DM&R), 12) PHQ Group (PHQ, CID(SB), CID Crime, Security, Cyber Crime, Spl. Narcotics, Lok Ayukta, Sports Dept, MSSC & Secretariat).

As many as 1197 sportspersons from these 12 contingents will compete in 18 different sporting disciplines during this sports meet.

The 1st Mizoram Police Sports Meet was held in the year 1987. The Sports Meet will be closed on 13th December (Friday) at the same venue in the gracious presence of Hon’ble Home Minister, K.Sapdanga.

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