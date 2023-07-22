In the wake of a viral video of two women who were paraded naked, Mizoram Police have made security arrangements, to ensure the safety of Meiteis in the state's Aizawl city, said an official letter on July 21.

The letter which was written to the Commandant, Mizoram Deputy Inspector General of Police (IGP) said spoke about a possible tension that could threaten the security of Meiteis living in Aizawl.

''In anticipation of possible development of tension which could threaten the security of Meiteis living in Aizawl, due to the public outrage against the recent viral video of two tribal Kuki - Zo brutally assaulted in Manipur. Security arrangement is made in order to ensure the safety of Meitei in Alzaw,'' the letter read.

As per the letter, security has been put in place at Vety College, Selesih; Mizoram University, Tanhril; RIPANS, Zemabawk and ZMC, Falkawn.

In the said letter, it has been asked that the deployed force should reach the institution or place of duty on or before 9:00 PM on July 21.

It is worth mentioning that the video showing two women being paraded naked in Manipur has sparked massive outrage across the country.

The video has also drawn sharp condemnation from the opposition demanding the dispatch of an all-party delegation to Manipur without delay.

However, in the latest development, four persons have been arrested for their alleged connection to the matter and have been sent to 11-day police custody.

Also read: Mizoram: Clash breaks out between BJP, AAP in Aizawl over protest on Manipur violence