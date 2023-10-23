Nomination papers of 173 candidates out of 174 filed for the November 7 Mizoram Assembly elections were found valid during scrutiny, officials said.

A total of 174 candidates, including 16 women, have submitted nominations for the Mizoram assembly elections, which will be conducted on November 7.

According to authorities, all nominees of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), the opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), and the Congress have filed candidature papers.



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The MNF has run candidates for all 40 seats, including two women and 15 fresh faces on the list. According to officials, 23 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates and four Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominees have filed their papers.

Zoramthanga, the Chief Minister of Mizoram and the leader of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), has said that his party will win more than 25 seats in the 40-member legislature in the next elections.

Mizoram Legislative Assembly elections are set to take place in a single phase on November 3.

The Election Commission of India has selected December 3 as the counting day. The Mizoram Legislative Assembly's term ends on December 17 this year.