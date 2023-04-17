In a boost for the state government's initiatives in rural areas, Ngopa village in Mizoram bagged the first (Village Council) National Panchayat Award 2023 making the state history as the first community in the state to do so on Monday in New Delhi.

Ngopa village received an incentive award of Rs 1.5 crore and a plague for their best performance in reducing of poverty, bettering livelihoods, maintaining cleanliness, promoting green initiatives, and excellent governance by Mizoram's Local Administration Department Minister Pu. K.Lalrinliana received the award accompanied by other Mizoram officials.

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Ngopa village, a remote hamlet in north-east Mizoram’s Saitual district housed approximately 1000 families and is located in the north-eastern part of Mizoram bordering Manipur state.

President on Monday inaugurated the National Panchayat Awards Week and conferred the National Panchayat Awards at the ‘National Conference on Incentivisation of Panchayats-cum-Award Ceremony’ and also addresses more than one thousand 500 delegates from across the country.