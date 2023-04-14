The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), Mizoram's major opposition, organised a protest demanding the resignation of sports minister Robert Romawia for allegedly having an "office of profit."

Many party workers participated in the "Dikna duh Punkhawm" (justice demonstration) staged in front of Vanapa Hall here.

ZPM general secretary (village department) SL Ngursailova stated on the occasion that the party had filed a petition in February urging state Governor Haribabu Kambhampati to disqualify Royte for allegedly holding 'office of profit' by owning a consultancy firm that worked on several contracts under the state government in violation of section 9A of the Representation of People's Act, 1951.

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In response to the plea, the Governor sought the advice of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in March, he stated.

Ngursailova said that Royte, the only owner of North East Consultancy Services (NECS), had paid Goods and Services Tax (GST) on a regular basis as the firm's proprietor until February of this year.

At the same time, Royte's son Vanlalfelpuia Royte paid GST as the firm's proprietor, he added.

He further claimed that Royte lied in his declaration concerning a project conducted and finished by his business in 2020, which he said violated Section 125 of the RP Act (False Affidavit).

