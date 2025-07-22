Mizoram pushes for expansion of Eklavya schools to reach more tribal students

In a fresh push to strengthen tribal education in remote corners of Mizoram, the state government has initiated steps to establish six new Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), taking the total to 17.

Currently, Mizoram has 11 EMRS institutions functioning across its districts, offering completely free education and residential facilities to tribal students. These schools are designed to accommodate 480 students each, mainly from Classes 6 to 12.



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Chief Minister Lalduhoma chaired a crucial meeting of the EMRS governing council earlier this week to review the current performance of the schools and to chart the way forward. Officials said the government is keen on ensuring maximum student enrollment and generating more employment for local residents through these institutions.

Of the six new schools proposed, detailed project reports (DPRs) for four have already been submitted to the Centre. The remaining DPRs are in progress, sources said.

The move signals a strong intent by the state to not just improve access to quality education but also bridge the development gap in tribal belts.