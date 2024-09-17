Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vanlalhlana is set to visit the deteriorating National Highway 306/6 between Kawnpui and Khamrang on September 18, following a meeting with the Mizoram Truck Owners Association (MTOA) and Mizoram Truck Drivers Association (MTDA). The highway’s poor condition has left numerous trucks stranded, with concerns over the slow pace of repairs growing.

The two associations met with the minister on Tuesday to push for faster road repairs, particularly on the stretch between Kawnpui and Khamrang. Vanlalhlana agreed to inspect the situation firsthand alongside the representatives.

Earlier, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma had also met with the Mizoram Commercial Vehicle Union to discuss the state's worsening road conditions, exacerbated by a severe monsoon. The Chief Minister assured the Union that the government is prioritizing road and highway repairs across the state, including the critical Kawnpui-Khamrang section. He revealed that the contract with Satguru Company, responsible for maintaining the highway until May 2026, had been terminated, with the maintenance fund transferred to Mizoram's PWD for expedited repairs.

In response to the crisis, the Kolasib District’s Chief Medical Officer conducted health checkups for stranded truck drivers, while the AMPEDA organization provided food assistance. The government has also assured the public that efforts to resume the halted sumo services in various villages are underway.



Also Read: Mizoram: Over Rs 6 crores worth of Methamphetamine seized from Myanmar nationals near Aizawl