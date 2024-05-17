Indian Railways is significantly contributing towards transforming the connectivity scenario of the North-eastern states by executing several railway projects under its ‘Capital Connectivity” projects and ‘Act East Policy’ of the Government of India.

Anil Kumar Khandelwal, Member Infrastructure, Railway Board recently inspected some important on-going railway projects of NF Railway from 13th May to 15th May 2024.

Projects inspected include – the Sairang New Line Project, Jiribam – Imphal New Line Project and Agartala – International Connectivity Project.

On 13th May, 2024 Anil Kumar Khandelwal, Member Infrastructure, Railway Board inspected the construction work of Bhairabi – Sairang New railway line project which aims to connects the North-eastern state of Mizoram with the rest of the country through stable rail connectivity and at an advance stage of completion.

About 93% of the project works have already been completed. The project aims to add 51.38 km of railway track in the Mizoram state and consists of 55 major bridges and 87 minor bridges.



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The total length of the tunnels in the project is 12853 meters. The project consists of 4 no’s of stations. The tallest Pier of the of bridge no. 196 of the project is of 104 meter which is 42 meter taller than the Qutub Minar.

Member Infrastructure, Railway Board also inspected the construction work of Jiribam – Imphal New Line Project on 14th May, 2024.

This projects aims to connect the Northeastern state of Manipur with the rest of the country and is at an advance stage of completion.The project is of 111 km long and consists of 52 tunnels, 11 major bridges, 129 minor bridges. The tallest Pier railway bridge of the world with a height of 141 meters is being constructed in this project. About 77% of the project works have already been completed.

These projects will provide enhanced connectivity to the people of the hilly states of Mizoram and Manipur respectively. Once completed, it will help grow small-scale industries in the area boosting socio-economic growth. People of these states will get long distance train access across the country with an uninterrupted supply of essential goods at a much lower cost.

Member Infrastructure also inspected the Agartala – Akhaura International rail connectivity Project on 15th May, 2024 which willlink Bangladesh’s Akhaura station through the international immigration station at Nischintpur (Tripura). It will be a dual gauge station for both passenger and goods interchange between India and Bangladesh.

This rail link will provide a great boost to the tourism sector, increase the trade and commerce and will bolster the socio-economic development of the two countries.