The swine deaths caused by African Swine Fever has reached 1986 on Wednesday, June 12 with 123 pigs reported dead and 367 culled today.

Saitual district is the worst hit with 82 dead pigs recorded on Wednesday and 237 culled.

According to officials from the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, the total number of pigs that died from January to 12th June 2024 in Mizoram is 1986, and 3782 pigs have been culled since.

They also mentioned that 93 villages/localities across the State have been infected by the swine flu.

Department officials said the resurgence of the ASF outbreak has been continuing since 2021. They added that the flu is prevalent in warm monsoon weather. The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department said that 33,417 pigs died due to ASF in 2021, 12,795 in 2022 and 1,039 in 2023

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