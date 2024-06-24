The swine deaths caused by African Swine Fever reached 3346 on Monday, with 146 pigs reported dead and 282 culled today.

Saitual district records the highest record of ASF deaths on Monday with 88 dead pigs recorded.

Aizawl district recorded the highest number with 155 pigs culled today.

According to officials from the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, the total number of pigs that died from January to June 24, 2024, in Mizoram is 3346, and 6540 pigs have been culled since.

They also mentioned that 119 villages/localities across the State have been infected by the swine flu.

Department officials said the resurgence of the ASF outbreak has been continuing since 2021. They added that the flu is prevalent in warm monsoon weather.

The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department said that 33,417 pigs died due to ASF in 2021, 12,795 in 2022 and 1,039 in 2023.



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