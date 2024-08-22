Mizoram records 56 prison breaks between 2022 and August 2024, said Home Minister K. Sapdanga.

In the recently concluded Monsoon Session of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly, Home Minister K. Sapdanga stated that 56 prisoners escaped from various district jails between 2022 and this year, of whom 25 have been arrested and 31 have not yet been arrested.

The Home Minister said that 1807 prisoners are currently being held in Mizoram jails and that the Central Jail, Aizawl jail and other seven district jails need upgradation.

The Home Minister's statement also highlighted that 33 of the 56 prisoners escaped from jail, seven from court, eight from hospital, seven from police motors and one from prison ambulance.



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According to government statistics, in 2022, 17 prisoners escaped, 11 from Aizawl District, 3 from Champhai, 2 from Lunglei and 1 from Siaha District.

In 2023, there were 29 prisoners- seven from Aizawl District Jail, six from Lunglei, and three s from Serchhip and Champhai. There were also five escaped prisoners from Siaha and one each from Kolasib and Lawngtlai. A total of three women escaped from Women's Jail, Aizawl.

As of August 2024, 10 prisoners have escaped from three district prisons- Seven from Aizawl District Jail, two from Serchhip District Jail, and one from Kolasib District Jail.

Eight escapees from Aizawl District, six from Siaha, three from Lunglei, and two from Champhai, Serchhip and Women's Jail were re-arrested between 2022 and 2024. One escaped prisoner from Lawngtlai and Kolasib districts jails has also been re-arrested.