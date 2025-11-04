Mizoram releases Rs 118 crore as support price for ginger farmers

The Mizoram government has released over ₹118 crore this year as support price for the procurement of raw ginger from farmers, officials said on Monday. The figure was disclosed during a meeting of the Mizoram Agricultural Marketing Board (MAMB), chaired by Chief Minister Lalduhoma.

According to an official release, the government disbursed ₹118.89 crore to ginger growers, with an additional ₹20 crore yet to be released. Under the state’s flagship ‘Bana Kaih’ (Handholding) scheme, a total of 3,38,354 quintals of ginger were procured from cultivators across the state this year.

The government is also expecting around ₹9 crore in financial assistance from the Centre under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for the 2025–26 fiscal to further support ginger procurement, the statement said.



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The meeting also discussed preparations for the upcoming harvest season and Mizoram’s participation in an upcoming NITI Aayog consultation on ginger cultivation and trade.

Earlier, Mizo National Front leader Vanlalruata had flagged “irregularities” in the procurement and distribution of ginger in Champhai district, prompting a state-level inquiry. Officials confirmed that a probe team has already submitted its report to the Agricultural Marketing Board for review.

The ‘Bana Kaih’ initiative, launched by the Mizoram government, aims to provide fair pricing and market stability to local farmers while promoting the state’s agricultural self-reliance.