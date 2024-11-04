The state of Mizoram has seen a significant increase in online fraud cases this year, with criminals reportedly duping residents out of over Rs 8 crore between January and September, according to a senior police officer. The alarming trend highlights the growing threat of cybercrime, particularly financial scams that constitute nearly 80% of reported cases.

In a recent public awareness event organized by the Mizoram Journalists’ Association in collaboration with the Mizoram Police, officials unveiled the troubling statistics of financial losses incurred due to online fraud. From January to September, cyber fraudsters amassed a staggering total of Rs 8,00,31,849.35, with July marking the peak month for losses at Rs 2.57 crore. Other months also saw significant theft, with losses ranging from Rs 24 lakh to over Rs 1 crore.

The police revealed that the majority of these scams involve fraudulent investment schemes and impersonation fraud, where perpetrators pose as legitimate entities to deceive victims. One of the most notorious schemes identified is the "army scam," in which fraudsters impersonate military personnel to build trust with potential victims before convincing them to transfer funds.

Despite the challenges in reclaiming stolen funds, law enforcement officials indicated that only about 10% of the lost money has been successfully retrieved. Many of the culprits are believed to operate from outside Mizoram, with origins traced to states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.

In light of these developments, the Mizoram Police have urged residents to remain vigilant against potential online scams. They advise the public to exercise caution with unsolicited offers and to report any suspicious activity immediately to prevent further victimization.

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