In Mizoram, ahead of the Assembly polls later this year, the political game is taking an interesting turn with the resignation of MNF MLA K Beichhua.

As the Assembly election is due, political parties are making all efforts to grab who's best for the party to nominate for the election.

Today, October 6, 2023, Dr. K. Beichhua, who was elected as the MNF ticket's representative for Siaha Bial as an MLA in 2018, handed in his resignation to the Assembly Speaker.



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Following a period of tenure as minister of state, Dr. K. Beichhua tendered his resignation from the MNF.

The MLA was dropped from his ministerial post by the chief minister a few months back due to internal party politics.

On a BJP ticket, Dr K. Beichhua will run for the upcoming MLA election from the Siaha constituency.

Notably, on the MNF ticket, Dr. K. Beichhua won two elections as an MLA from the Siaha constituency.