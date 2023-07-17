Mizoram Rural Bank's (MRB) new chairman, Pi Sheryl L. Vanchhong, the daughter of Pu Remmawia Vanchhong, MCS (Rtd. ), assumed her duties on July 17.

MRB is a regional rural bank in Mizoram supported by the State Bank of India.

The only bank with a presence in every district in Mizoram is a regional bank owned by the Ministry of Finance of the Government of India and founded on September 27, 1983.

The new chairman, Vanchhong began her professional career in 2001 as a Probationary Officer at the State Bank of India (Delhi Circle). She has since worked in SBI offices in Noida, Kota (Rajasthan), New Delhi, and Dehradun.

She was relocated to NE Circle in 2006 and subsequently held the positions of Branch Manager at the SBI New Secretariat Branch, Mission Veng Branch, and Aizawl Main Branch. She also served as a faculty member at Guwahati's State Bank Institute of Learning and Development (SBILD).

She also headed SBI's Stressed Assets Recovery Branch (SARB) in Guwahati before becoming Chairman of MRB.

The MRB Chairman position will be held on deputation by Pi Sheryl L. Vanchhong for a period of three years.

The Regional Rural Banks Act allowed for the establishment of the Mizoram Rural Bank in September 1983. The government of India (GoI) owns 50 per cent of MRB, along with Mizoram's government at 15 per cent and SBI at 35 per cent.

Mizoram Rural Bank has 475 workers and 102 branches.

Also read: Mizoram: Huge quantity of heroin seized in Champhai district