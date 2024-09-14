The Mizoram government has urged the Centre to provide financial assistance to pig farmers affected by the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in the state, according to a statement.

State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister C Lalsawivunga said the outbreak of ASF has greatly affected the state and financially impacted the pig farmers.

He was speaking at a meeting of ministers of animal husbandry and veterinary in Odisha, the statement added.

Lalsawivunga urged the Centre to take steps to compensate the pig farmers for their losses.

The minister also urged the Centre to make efforts to either produce or import vaccines from other countries at the earliest.



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He informed the state assembly last month that more than 57,000 pigs died and over 43,000 others were culled due to the outbreak of ASF across the state, causing a monetary loss of nearly Rs 800 crore since 2021.

He mentioned that about Rs 7 crore was given by the Centre in 2021-22 and 2022-23 to compensate the pig farmers. The state also sought another Rs 74.7 lakh assistance from the Centre for the 2023-24 fiscal, which was approved by the National Steering Committee.

According to a bulletin issued by the state animal husbandry and veterinary department on Friday, at least 234 villages in five districts, including Aizawl, are currently affected by the ASF outbreak.

The outbreak of ASF was first reported at Lungsen village in south Mizoram's Lunglei district near the Bangladesh border in March 2021. Officials believe the outbreak was caused by pigs illegally imported from the neighbouring country.