The Mizoram administration has requested Rs 5 crore from the Centre in order to offer emergency support to those fleeing unrest in Manipur.

People fleeing ethnic turmoil in Manipur continued to flood Mizoram, with the number reaching 8,282 as of Monday, according to state home department commissioner and secretary H Lalengmawia.

"A letter seeking monetary assistance of Rs 5 crore as immediate relief for the internally displaced people was sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs last week. We are hopeful that the Centre will provide the assistance as the displaced people are none other than Indian citizens," the state home secretary told the media. Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is on a four-day visit to strife-torn Manipur.

According to Lalengmawia, the bulk of the displaced individuals are housed in temporary shelters in several areas, with many more staying at relatives' homes.

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According to the Mizoram home department, 2,925 Manipur residents have fled to Kolasib, 2,738 to Aizawl, and 2,257 to Saitual. According to the report, the remaining 363 individuals sought refuge in the districts of Champhai, Khawzawl, Hnahthial, Serchhip, Mamit, and Lunglei. According to the official, the state government, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), churches, and local authorities are distributing food and other essential necessities to the displaced people.

So far, he added, the administration has not encountered any problems in terms of food and other assistance materials because sufficient plans have been made in light of the migration from the adjoining state.

However, because Mizoram has also been giving relief to more than 35,000 refugees from Myanmar and Bangladesh, the state administration may confront similar challenges in the long run, he warned.

Meanwhile, Shah met with numerous stakeholders on Tuesday, beginning with a breakfast meeting with a group of women leaders and continuing with a separate meeting with significant individuals as part of his attempts to bring sustainable peace to violence-torn Manipur.

This is the home minister's first visit to the northeastern state since ethnic riots erupted in Manipur on May 3. Following a relative pause of more than a month, the state saw a surge in fighting and shooting between militants and security personnel on Sunday.

According to authorities, the death toll from conflicts has risen to 80. The ethnic violence began earlier this month, following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the hill areas to oppose the Meitei community's desire for Scheduled Tribe (ST) recognition.

The eviction of Kuki people from the reserve forest area had sparked a succession of minor protests before the violence.