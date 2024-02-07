For the first time in Mizoram and also for the first time hosted outside Guwahati, a Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) meeting of Central Silk Board officials and Sericulture Departments of the North East States was held at the Convention Centre, Thenzawl Golf Course.

The JCC meeting was chaired by Central Silk Board Member Secretary P. Shiva Kumar, IFS. Sericulture Development in the North-East. In previous years, the JCC meeting took place in Guwahati, Assam.

Shiva Kumar, Member Secretary, Central Silk Board, who was present at the programme, also visited the Eri Cocoon Storage Facility under the Silk Samagra 2 Project of the Sericulture Department.

He said that he was pleased to see the success of these projects and the Eri Cocoon produced by the artisans. The Central Silk Board Member Secretary also discussed the sale of the silk in the field.

Also read: ED raids premises linked to Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat in alleged forest scam case