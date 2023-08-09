For the first time ever, Mizoram is set to export grape wine from state-grown grapes.

On August 7, an MoU was signed between RR Sales, Delhi, and Hnahlan Grape Farming & Processing Co-Op Society Ltd at the Planning & Programme Implementation Office.

The contract was signed on behalf of RR Sales, New Delhi by Pu V.Lalrindika, Director, Business Development on behalf of Hnahlan Grape Farming & Processing Co-Op Society Francis Lalmalsawma Sailo was present.



The introduction of the wine outside the state, according to Francis Lalmalsawma, a representative of the Hnahlan Grape Farming & Processing Co-Op Society, will change the game for the farmers in Mizoram, who currently struggle to market locally. He believes that all of their products will be sold in the market as a result.



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More than 1000 quintals of grapes have already been gathered in Hnahlan and the neighbouring territories.

On the otherhand, 200,000 gallons of wine is likely to be sold, according to Hnahlan Winery. Meanwhile, numerous families in Hnahlan and the neighbouring areas cultivate grapes and renovations to vineyards are also rising.

The Mizoram government is also carrying out the revitalization project for grapevines. SEDP and FOCUS provided help to grape growers as well.

The 2010-opened Hnahlan Winery has plans to upgrade its machinery and increase its production capacity.