The two-day Zoawi Kut 2023 was officially opened by Mizoram Art & Culture Minister Pu R Lalzirliana on July 27 at Dawrpui Multipurpose Centre in Aizawl.

Zoawi Kut is jointly organized by the North Eastern Council's (NEC) Art & Culture Department, the Mizoram government, and Mizo Zaimi Inzawmkhawm Pawl.

"Unity through Music" is the festival's central concept.

The first-ever Zoawi Kut on the subject of togetherness will bring the people of the North Eastern states closer together via song and dance, according to Minister Pu R. Lalzirliana, who spoke at the opening. He claimed that "culture" is what elevates the nation and its citizens, opens our eyes to the outside world, and binds us together as a people. According to the Minister of Art and Culture, Northeast India differs greatly from other Indian states. The Minister expressed his optimism that peace and security will soon be attained, noting that the conflicts in Mizoram's neighbouring Manipur and Myanmar have demonstrated the need for unification.



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The festival's theme, according to the honoree, Mizoram Chief Secretary Dr Renu Sharma, is in keeping with the times. She stated that both as people and as a country, music plays a significant role in our lives. She stated that both as people and as a country, music plays a significant role in our lives. Unity, according to her, is crucial for settling disagreements and fostering understanding, compassion, and trust. He claimed that Zoawi Kut is anticipated to reawaken the sense of brotherhood and sisterhood among the people of India's North Eastern states.

Artists and cultural groups from Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh took part in the first day of Zoawi Kut.