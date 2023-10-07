Two 5G-enabled Advanced Life Support (ALS) Ambulances have been handed over to Zoram Medical College and Civil Hospital Aizawl by Smart Cities Mission.

Under the Smart Cities Mission, a total of 8 ambulances will be provided to 8 hospitals within Aizawl, including private hospitals.

The 5G ALS Ambulance, provided by Aizawl Smart City Limited, is the first of its kind in the state of Mizoram. Each ambulance is equipped with a defibrillator, cardiac monitor, transport ventilator, syringe infusion pump, video and audio conference devices for doctors to assist paramedics while transporting patients under critical conditions, portable oxygen, spinal board, and scoop stretchers, among other equipment inside the vehicle.



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The main objective is to offer assistance to patients who are in critical condition, ensuring they receive necessary treatment on time while being transported to the hospital in case of emergencies.