Mizoram Police on April 24 arrested one social media influencer on charges of drug trafficking after 1.46 kgs of methamphetamine was seized from his possession.

A joint team of Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles based on specific inputs, carried out a search operation and seized 14600 tablets of methamphetamine valued at Rs 3 crore from his possession.

The arrested person has been identified as Lianchithanga (35), son of Tialchhawna of Kanan Veng, Champhai, Mizoram. Upon investigation, it was found that he is the account holder of one of Mizo's famous social media accounts, "mizoa.unofficial". The account has been active since 2019.

He was arrested in Falkland Area, near Lalhriattiri Filling Station, Aizawl. A case under Section 22(c) of the ND and PS Act was registered for further investigation on forward and backward linkages.

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