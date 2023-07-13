Mizoram State BJP leader R Vanramchhuanga tenders his resignation on July 13 as a state vice president.

In his letter, he stated that he believes the massive demolition of Christian Churches in Manipur was supported by the state and Central authorities. To protest against this act of criminal injustice to Christians and the Christian religion, he has submitted his resignation as the state vice president, of BJP Mizoram Pradesh, with immediate effect, he added.

He also mentioned that, in the recent outbreak of ethnic conflict in Manipur state, 357 (three hundred and fifty-seven) Christian Churches, Pastor Quarters, and Office Buildings belonging to different churches have so far been burned into ashes by Meitei militants.



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The letter addressed to the State President of Mizoram reads- "Due to the recent outbreak of ethnic conflict in Manipur state, 357 (three hundred and fifty seven) Christian Churches, Pastor Quarters and Office buildings belonging to different churches were so far burnt into ashes by Meitei militants.

However, the incident was not blamed by Manipur State Chief Minister Shri N. Biren Singh. Shri Amit Shahji, Union Home Minister, visited Imphal, but neither he blamed the burning of church buildings. Even the Central government have not expressed any word to condemn the burning of Christian churches. Therefore I do believe that the massive demolition of Christian Churches in Manipur was supported by the state and Central authorities."

"To protest against this act of criminal injustice to the Christians and the Christian religion, I do hereby submit my resignation as the STATE VICE PRESIDENT, BJP Mizoram Pradesh, with immediate effect," the letter added.