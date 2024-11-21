To empower women in the region, the Mizoram State Commission for Women, in collaboration with the Champhai District Programme Officer’s Office, Women & Child Development, conducted a comprehensive awareness campaign on women’s rights and health. The event, held at the Govt. Champhai College Multipurpose Hall, aimed to enhance legal awareness among women, focusing on their rights, health, and nutrition.

C. Zodinpuii, Chairperson of the Mizoram State Commission for Women, led the session, emphasizing the critical importance of understanding women’s legal rights. She explained that knowledge of laws related to personal and social issues plays a crucial role in women’s empowerment. "It is essential for every woman to be aware of her rights to ensure freedom and opportunity in all aspects of life," Zodinpuii said.

The campaign also highlighted on the efforts of the Mizoram State Commission for Women in offering support services for women, particularly in preventing incarceration and facilitating police intervention when necessary. Zodinpuii highlighted the government's proactive approach in addressing women’s concerns and providing solutions aimed at enhancing their well-being.

In addition, Lalrinmuana, DPO Champhai District, delivered an insightful presentation on Digital Literacy and Cyber Security, while C. Vanlalruata, Chief Legal Aid Defence Counsel, informed participants about the Mizoram Marriage, Divorce, and Inheritance of Property Act, 2014.

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