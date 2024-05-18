Mizoram State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) in collaboration with the Department of Clinical Psychology, Mizoram University on Friday organised a Mental Health Camp at Thutak Nunpuitu Team (TNT) Camp, Aizawl.

Justice Vijay Bishnoi, Chief Justice, Guwahati High Court and Mizoram SLSA Patron-in-Chief graced the valedictory function as chief guest.

Justice Vijay Bishnoi commended the social service rendered by TNT under the Chairmanship of Dr Sangthankima, Padma Shree and extended his gratitude to the Department of Clinical Psychology in playing a role for extending mental health to those given shelter at TNT camp.



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The chief guest also explained the role of Mizoram State Legal Services Authority stating that it functions to provide free competent, effective and comprehensive legal services to persons mentioned in section 12 of the Legal Services to Authorities Act, 1987, persons with disabilities, and for a person whose income is within the provisions of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987 among others. He also invited the public to make use of the services provided.

The function was also attended by Mizoram SLSA Executive Chairman Justice Michael Zothankhuma, Guwahati High Court Judge, Marli Vankung, Mizoram SLSA authorities and Dr. Sangthankima Padma Shree.