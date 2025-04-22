Former Minister H. Thansanga on Tuesday graced the Mizoram State Sports Council (MSSC) 50th Golden Jubilee celebration opening ceremony held at Vaivakawn Cultural Center & Auditorium.

The Chief Guest stated that MSSC was established in 1976 with the hope that Mizo youths' livelihoods and cultures would be changed meaningfully. Stating that many difficulties were faced in its establishment, Thansanga commended dedication of the Council's leaders during the period of its establishment.

He also called on the sportsperson to have dedication and perseverance, so that they would achive success not only within the country but at the global stage.



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Sports & Youth Services Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar, who spoke at the function, applauded the Council's success in its completion of 50 years. He reiterated that though Mizoram have achieved success in various fields of sports, much improvements are still required. He added that India is aiming to host the Olympics in 2036 and Mizo youths are taking steps to represent India in the 2036 Olympics.

The Mizoram State Sports Council (MSSC) was established by Executive Order on April 20, 1976, and The Mizoram State Sports Council Act, 2002 was later passed.

Currently, 34 State level Sports Associations are registered under the MSSC. Each Sports Association will organize one Mizoram-wide tournament within a year to celebrate the Jubilee.

A Golden Jubilee Torch rally was also organised today, which was carried across Aizawl city.