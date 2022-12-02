Rescuers on December 2 recovered the last dead body from the Mizoram stone quarry accident site which took place in Mizoram's Hnahthial on November 14.

The person has been identified as Jahidur Islam of Barpeta district in Assam.

Police have sent the body for a post mortem following which his body will be sent to his home.

Earlier, 11 bodies were recovered from the debris, and all have been sent to their respective family members.

ABCI personnel, NDRF, SDRF, and Leite Branch of the Young Mizo Association have been tirelessly searching for the missing body since the day of the disaster.

A sniffer dog from Mizoram Police was also brought to assist the rescuers in their search operation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed grief after eight labourers died in the stone quarry collapse incident and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased.

According to an official, five earth excavators, a stone crusher, and a drilling machine were also wholly buried under the debris.

12 workers were trapped in the stone quarry at Maudarh village, about 23 km from Hnahthial town.

The incident occurred around 2.40 pm on November 14 when the workers were working at the site, according to the district administration.