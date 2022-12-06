The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has pulled up the Mizoram government over the handling of the Maudarh stone quarry collapse tragedy and ordered ABCI Infrastructure Pvt. Limited to pay Rs 20 lakh as compensation to each deceased's family.

The NGT principal bench consisting of chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, Judicial Member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, and expert members expressed their dissatisfaction with the Mizoram government's handling of the tragedy.

''The state government failed to show adequate sensitivity in dealing with the human tragedy of such magnitude,'' the bench stated.

Besides this, the bench also expressed its displeasure with the arguments made by the government's counsel in its defence.

Later, the bench asked the state government to ensure that the ABCI infrastructure pays the ex-gratia, or else the state government will be held liable for the payment.

The bench further directed the Mizoram government to take appropriate measures against violation of the law including fixing responsibility for violating environmental and safety norms.

The NGT also requested the Mizoram State Legal Service Authority to provide legal assistance to the victims.

Earlier, the tribunal had directed to constitute a joint committee to be headed by the Chief Secretary, Mizoram with other members in connection to the stone quarry collapse incident in Mizoram in which several people died.

The last body was recovered on December 2 at the Mizoram stone quarry accident site which took place in Mizoram's Hnahthial on November 14.

The person has been identified as Jahidur Islam of Barpeta district in Assam.

Prior to this, 11 bodies were recovered from the debris, and all have been sent to their respective family members.

ABCI personnel, NDRF, SDRF, and Leite Branch of the Young Mizo Association have been tirelessly searching for the missing body since the day of the disaster.

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