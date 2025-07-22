Mizoram students' body slams NHIDCL over NH-306 neglect, threatens to close office

Mizoram’s premier student body, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), has strongly criticised the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) for what it calls "gross negligence" in maintaining NH-306/6 — a critical highway connecting the state to neighbouring Assam.

The student body has issued a stern ultimatum: if NHIDCL continues to ignore the road’s deteriorating condition, its Aizawl office will be shut down.

NH-306/6, which includes stretches of NH-6, is the main supply route into Mizoram, facilitating the movement of essential commodities from Silchar in Assam. The poor condition of the Sairang-Kawnpui sector, in particular, has drawn severe criticism after oil tanker operators halted operations on July 19, triggering an acute fuel shortage in the state.

Speaking to the media, MZP president H. Lalthianghlima said the NHIDCL had failed the people of Mizoram despite assuming complete control of the highway in March.



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He expressed disappointment over the absence of NHIDCL Executive Director Virendra Jakhar, who is currently on leave until August 7. “At this critical juncture, his absence is unacceptable. We don’t want him back in Mizoram, and we oppose any extension of his deputation,” Lalthianghlima stated.

Jakhar, however, defended the agency’s position, stating that NHIDCL had started repair work on the worst-hit sections—including the Sairang-Kawnpui and Bilkhawthlir-Kolasib stretches—on July 10. He said delays were due to heavy traffic and relentless rain.

Adding to the pressure, various civil society groups and transport associations wrote to NHIDCL’s Delhi headquarters on Monday, urging immediate intervention. Earlier in July, the Kolasib unit of the Mizoram Tipper Association took matters into its own hands by repairing part of the highway to restore movement of essential goods.

In response to the escalating crisis, the Mizoram government sanctioned ₹1 crore to support emergency repairs and restore connectivity on the lifeline highway.

As public frustration mounts, the ball is now in NHIDCL’s court to deliver swift and visible results before further unrest brews.