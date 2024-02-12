Conservation Mizoram, in collaboration with the Sailam Ecological Conservation Society, successfully conducted the Mizoram Bird Census, Chapchar Awllen Sava Chhiarpui 2024 (CASC2024) for the fourth consecutive year. The closing ceremony took place at the Sailam Bird Sanctuary in Mizoram with over 50 attendees.

Sailam MLA Baryl Vanneihsangi was the chief guest for the event. The census recorded approximately 200 bird species across Mizoram. An awareness campaign about biodiversity conservation was also launched.

Bird counting was conducted from early morning till noon, identifying species such as the Spot-breasted Laughingthrush, Grey Peacock Pheasant, Mount Victoria Babax, Chin Hills Wren Babbler, Green Cochoa, Himalayan Shrike Babbler, and Oriental Darter.

Other than the Sailam Bird Sanctuary, censuses were conducted at Mount Phawngpui, Mount Chalrang Hill, the Kolasib district wetlands, Lawngtlai, and Pawlrang. Sailam Bird Sanctuary, which has previously documented over 270 bird species, is under threat due to rapid urbanization and population growth.

Efforts to protect Mizoram's unique biodiversity continue. Located just 76 kilometers from Aizawl, Sailam is a hub for various bird species, attracting ornithologists. The group also participated in the United Nations Environment Programme and the International Conference on Animal Sciences.

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