Joseph Vanlalhruaia Sailo, a lecturer at Synod Higher Secondary School in Mizoram, will receive the National Award To Teachers' 2024 at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, on September 5.

Sailo had previously received the National Award for NSS Programme Officer from the President of India and the State Teachers' Award in 2022.

Earlier this year, the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) announced the launch of its Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) aimed at producing proficient and equipped teachers capable of delivering developmentally appropriate learning experiences across various stages of school education.



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The course, which spans four years and encompasses eight semesters, offers a dual-major bachelor’s degree with one major in Education and the other in a disciplinary/interdisciplinary branch of knowledge.

ITEP is tailored for specialization at the secondary stage (grades 9-12) and entails a multidisciplinary approach, focusing on subjects like languages, arts education, physical education, vocational education, social sciences, humanities, mathematics, computational thinking, and sciences.

Students will have the flexibility to choose subjects based on their interests and career aspirations, with options to study certain subjects at two levels, such as basic or advanced mathematics.