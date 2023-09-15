A new airport with heliport facilities is likely to be built in Mizoram to utilise it for civil aviation as well as Indian Air Force (IAF) purposes.

According to a Mizoram government source, the IAF's Eastern Air Command commander, Air Marshal SP Dharkar, met with commander Minister Zoramthanga and addressed security issues in Mizoram and other northeastern states.

The Chief Minister and the Air Marshal discussed the establishment of a new airport with heliport facilities that can be used for both civil aviation and the Indian Air Force.



Also Read: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga and Air Marshal SP Dharkar discuss security measures, establishment of new airport in state

According to Zoramthanga, the government has already chosen two areas for the proposed airport in Mizoram's southern region, which shares borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Surrounded by beautiful green mountains, Mizoram's medium-sized Lengpui Airport connects the hilly state by air with Guwahati, New Delhi, and Kolkata.

The airport's various works are currently being upgraded as part of a project called 'Improvement and Upgradation of Operational and Non-Operational Facilities', which is being funded by the North East Special Infrastructure Development Schemes (NESIDS) and is expected to be completed by December.