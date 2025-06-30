Mizoram to get Rajdhani Express connecting Aizawl with Delhi: CM Lalduhoma

Mizoram is set to be connected to the national capital by Rajdhani Express, Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced on Monday, marking a significant leap in the state’s railway connectivity.

Speaking at the Remna Ni celebration in Aizawl — commemorating the signing of the Mizoram Peace Accord — Lalduhoma said that the Central Government has approved Mizoram’s long-standing demand for a premier express train linking Aizawl to Delhi.

The Chief Minister revealed that he recently met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging the Centre to introduce Rajdhani service and establish direct rail links between Aizawl, Delhi, Kolkata, and Agartala (Tripura).



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"The Railway Minister has complied with our request. We will get the Rajdhani express service. There will be train service between Aizawl and Delhi and two other cities — Tripura and Kolkata," Lalduhoma said.

The introduction of the Rajdhani Express will be a milestone in Mizoram’s connectivity, significantly improving accessibility and economic integration with major metropolitan cities.

Currently, the state's rail network is limited, and the new services are expected to reduce travel time, boost tourism, and enhance business opportunities in the region.