A delegation from Artsignia Innvoations, a design and build company based out of Delhi NCR met Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Minister of Tourism & Minister of Tribal Affairs, Lalrinpuii, and Secretary of Tourism, Dr. Lalrozama, IAS, at Mizoram Secretariat office on Monday.

In the meeting, the Artsignia team spoke in detail about their vision and proposal for the overall upliftment of the state of Mizoram in all the sectors majorly focusing on developing the economy through tourism.

During the meeting, Abhilash Sriram Sridhar, the Business Director of Artsignia highlighted that his imagination about Mizoram is that of having India’s own Genting Highland, and further discussed about projects involving conversion of the waste to art, preserving the local culture by modernising the existing museums and developing sustainable hotels and resorts out of produce of the Mizoram’s local tribe, local manufacturers and farmers.

Pankaj Sharma, Director of Artsignia Innovations also highlighted the need of promoting Mizoram tourism by implementing technological interventions to engage with the public in the other parts of the country. In the meeting they also discussed about various state-of-the-art programmes that can induce tourist influx in the state.

Artsignia team also visited the newly built Freedom Fighters’ museum and Tribal Research Institute and shared their inputs on the possible value additions to these projects.

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