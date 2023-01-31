Two absconding drug smugglers of Assam were apprehended in Mizoram's Lunglei district, police said on January 31.

The arrested persons identified as Sajid Ahmed, 29 years s/o Khiru Uddin, and Abdul Motin, 37 years, s/o Kasim Ali, both are from Keuti, Karimganj District, Assam.

As per reports, acting on a specific intelligence input, two persons wanted in connection with the Dholai PS case U/S 22 (c)/29 NDPS Act were arrested by the Lunglei Police at Lunglei, Serkawn.



The Assam Police team is on its way to take custody of the arrested wanted persons.

On January 29, the Mizoram police had also arrested two people in Lalsavunga Park, Hlimen for reportedly peddling drugs.

The duo has been identified as Chunneingir Halam who hailed from Assam and Henry Ranglong who hailed from Meghalaya.

Acting on an input, CID (SB) Operation team recovered 3.171 Kgs of Ganja from the illegal possession of Chunneingir Halam.

On further follow-up and sustained interrogation, Henry Ranglong who had delivered the said contraband was also arrested at Melriat on the same night.

The seized items and the two arrested persons were handed over to Kulikawn Police Station and case u/s 20(ii)(b) ND&PS Act was registered for further investigation.

Also read: Mizoram: Duo arrested for peddling drugs in Lalsavunga Park