Two persons from Assam's Karimganj were arrested in Mizoram’s Serchhip district for being in possession of heroin, police said on August 16.

Acting on a tip-off, a patrolling party of East Lungdar Police intercepted a “suspiciously” moving vehicle.

A total of 548.1 gm of heroin concealed in 39 soap cases and 5.32 kg of methamphetamine were recovered from their possession, a police statement said.



Also Read: Mizoram: Heroin worth over Rs 1 core in Aizawl, two held

The duo was held and booked under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985.

Earlier on August 12, Assam Rifles Battalion along with Excise and Narcotics squad seized heroin worth Rs 1,28,00,000 and apprehended two people in connection with the matter here in Mizoram's Aizawl on August 12.

The heroin was kept in 22 soap cases which were seized by the Assam Rifles and Narcotics squad.

''22 soap cases with heroin each weighing 256 gm is estimated to have cost Rs 1,28,00,000 seized in Aizawl. Besides this two persons were also arrested in connection with the matter,'' an official statement said.